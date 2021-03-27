Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $4,656,096.92 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
