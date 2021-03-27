Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $4,656,096.92 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Envista by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

