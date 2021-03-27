Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 31,546 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.82.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.