Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $297.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.54 and a 1 year high of $310.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.