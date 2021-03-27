Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of ASO opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.