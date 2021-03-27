Zacks Investment Research Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Certara alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CERT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03. Certara has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.