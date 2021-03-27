Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of BPFH opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

