Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.77. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.06% of Friedman Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.