Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JUVAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

