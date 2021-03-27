Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 68,441 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of 51job worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 51job by 1,233.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 51job by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,606 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,239,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 100,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.