KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 6.5% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $56.25. 82,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,026,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of KE by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 1,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,388,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

