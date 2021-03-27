Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Up 4.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 2,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
A number of analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $625.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
