Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Up 4.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 2,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 198,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

