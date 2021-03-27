Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Down 12.1%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price traded down 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $49,203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $45,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $4,094,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,566,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

