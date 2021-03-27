Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 704.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

VHT stock opened at $228.29 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.46 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

