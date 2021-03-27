Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,760 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Gannett worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Gannett by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

