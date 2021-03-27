Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 44,587 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

