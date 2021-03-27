Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Carriage Services worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,326,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

CSV opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $634.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.