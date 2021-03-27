Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.03 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $802.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.