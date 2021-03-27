BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 66.67% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA EMXF opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.74. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

