BlackRock Inc. Takes $7.84 Million Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,454,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market cap of $795.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

