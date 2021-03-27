Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 702,962 shares during the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $446.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock worth $542,790. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

