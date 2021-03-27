BlackRock Inc. Acquires 105,711 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Resonant worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Resonant by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Resonant by 180.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Resonant by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Resonant alerts:

NASDAQ RESN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.