Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
