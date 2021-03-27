Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

