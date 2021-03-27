Royal Bank of Canada Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $250.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

