Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Raised to $125.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $93.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citi Trends by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

