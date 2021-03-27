Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $180.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

