BlackRock Inc. Purchases 37,687 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $443,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of SLCT opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.83. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

