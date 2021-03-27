Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

SAVA opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.04 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

