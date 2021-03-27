Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.29% of Cardiff Oncology worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,425 shares of company stock worth $98,281. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.