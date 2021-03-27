Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 267,807.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Patent Group were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $36.09 on Friday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

