BlackRock Inc. Sells 151,066 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 151,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.77% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

NGVC opened at $17.29 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $390.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

