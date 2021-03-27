TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ:TA opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TA shares. CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.