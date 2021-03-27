BlackRock Inc. Acquires 34,718 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of Marlin Business Services worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRLN opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

