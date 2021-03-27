Willis J. Johnson Sells 234,012 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.85. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

