Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Major Shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 9,666,667 Shares

Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $17.75 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

