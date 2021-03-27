Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.