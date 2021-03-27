Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $104.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,620 shares of company stock worth $1,131,307 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

