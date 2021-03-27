Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

