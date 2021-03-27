Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Declines By 91.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

