Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Declines By 91.4%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.74.
About Bunker Hill Mining
