Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.83).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

