Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $290.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.98. Schindler has a 1-year low of $201.35 and a 1-year high of $293.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

