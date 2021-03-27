Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Raised to $1.80 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $1.10 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.59.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

