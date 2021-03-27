Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Maritime Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.17.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
