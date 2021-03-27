Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Maritime Resources stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.17.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

