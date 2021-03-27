Scotiabank Raises Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to $26.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $19.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neo Performance Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NOPMF opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

