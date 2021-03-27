Nord/LB Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €118.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.10 ($143.65).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a 1 year high of €131.55 ($154.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

