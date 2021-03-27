Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWODF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

