SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

