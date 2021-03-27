SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
