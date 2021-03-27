Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of THNPF opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

