Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.55.

BYD stock opened at C$225.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$132.60 and a 52-week high of C$245.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$224.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$215.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

