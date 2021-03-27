Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.66) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Okta in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

