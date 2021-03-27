Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

